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Home / Delhi / Metro to run till midnight for Diljit’s concert today

Metro to run till midnight for Diljit’s concert today

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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metro trains coming to Delhi. Photo for representation
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend services on all Metro lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram, until midnight on October 30 to facilitate travel for spectators attending singer Diljit Dosanjh’s “Aura India Tour 2026” concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

Around 70,000 spectators are expected to attend the concert, many of whom are likely to use the Metro to reach the venue and return after the event. Additional train trips will be operated across the network, while standby trains will be kept ready to handle any sudden increase in passenger traffic.

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The DMRC said the deadline for purchasing QR tickets through its Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile application would also be extended by an hour in view of the extended services.

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Special arrangements will be made at JLN Stadium Metro station and key interchange stations to manage passenger movement. Additional Metro staff, customer service personnel and customer facilitation agents will be deployed to guide commuters and ensure smooth entry and exit.

Security will also be tightened at JLN Stadium station, with additional personnel, Door Frame Metal Detectors and enhanced screening measures to ensure passenger safety and orderly movement.

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JLN Stadium station on the Violet Line, which runs between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest Metro station to the concert venue. The DMRC has urged spectators to use the Metro for convenient and safe travel and to reduce dependence on private vehicles.

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