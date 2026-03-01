MHA amends rules to hire ex-Agniveers as constables

In a move that directly impacts thousands of young job aspirants, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified revised recruitment rules for the post of Constable (Executive) (Male) in Delhi Police.

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The new rules aim to streamline the recruitment process and make eligibility conditions clearer for candidates preparing for government jobs.

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The amendment primarily opens the doors for recruitment of ex Agniveers as Delhi police constables.

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Under the updated rules, recruitment to the post will continue to be conducted through 100% direct recruitment, offering a major opportunity for youth across the country.

The age limit for applicants in general has been fixed at 18 to 25 years, with relaxations for reserved categories, ex-servicemen, and special groups as per existing government norms.

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Notably, ex-Agniveers will get age relaxation of up to 3 years, and up to 5 years for the first batch, making the scheme more inclusive for defence-trained youth.

In terms of educational qualification, candidates must have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized board.

Additionally, a valid driving licence for a motor car or motorcycle is mandatory at the time of the physical test, which is a key requirement for selection.

The job comes under Pay Level-3 (?21,700–69,100), making it an attractive option for young candidates seeking stable government employment. The post is classified as Group ‘C’, non-gazetted and non-ministerial.

Physical standards remain an important part of the selection process. Male candidates must have a minimum height of 170 cm and chest measurement of 81 cm (with 5 cm expansion), with relaxations for certain categories.

Medical fitness standards are strict, including good vision and overall physical health.

The rules also clearly mention disqualification criteria, including restrictions related to marriage under certain conditions, unless exempted by the government.

At the same time, provisions for reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and other categories remain unchanged.