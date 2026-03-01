icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / MHA amends rules to hire ex-Agniveers as constables

MHA amends rules to hire ex-Agniveers as constables

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 12:41 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a move that directly impacts thousands of young job aspirants, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified revised recruitment rules for the post of Constable (Executive) (Male) in Delhi Police.

Advertisement

The new rules aim to streamline the recruitment process and make eligibility conditions clearer for candidates preparing for government jobs.

Advertisement

The amendment primarily opens the doors for recruitment of ex Agniveers as Delhi police constables.

Advertisement

Under the updated rules, recruitment to the post will continue to be conducted through 100% direct recruitment, offering a major opportunity for youth across the country.

The age limit for applicants in general has been fixed at 18 to 25 years, with relaxations for reserved categories, ex-servicemen, and special groups as per existing government norms.

Advertisement

Notably, ex-Agniveers will get age relaxation of up to 3 years, and up to 5 years for the first batch, making the scheme more inclusive for defence-trained youth.

In terms of educational qualification, candidates must have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized board.

Additionally, a valid driving licence for a motor car or motorcycle is mandatory at the time of the physical test, which is a key requirement for selection.

The job comes under Pay Level-3 (?21,700–69,100), making it an attractive option for young candidates seeking stable government employment. The post is classified as Group ‘C’, non-gazetted and non-ministerial.

Physical standards remain an important part of the selection process. Male candidates must have a minimum height of 170 cm and chest measurement of 81 cm (with 5 cm expansion), with relaxations for certain categories.

Medical fitness standards are strict, including good vision and overall physical health.

The rules also clearly mention disqualification criteria, including restrictions related to marriage under certain conditions, unless exempted by the government.

At the same time, provisions for reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and other categories remain unchanged.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts