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Home / Delhi / MHA directs Delhi Police to take action

MHA directs Delhi Police to take action

Alleged remarks on Bhagwan Valmiki

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:54 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Delhi Police to take necessary action in connection with alleged objectionable remarks made by Congress spokesperson Deepak Jha regarding Bhagwan Valmiki.
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The matter was raised before the Home Ministry by Hardeep Singh Gill, Vice-Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), who sought action over the alleged remarks and urged the authorities to take cognisance of the matter.

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In a letter addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Union Territories Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that it had received a representation from Gill regarding the matter. The representation sought appropriate action over the alleged comments concerning Bhagwan Valmiki.

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The letter, signed by Under Secretary Arjun Kamle, asked the Delhi Police to take necessary action in the matter and inform the ministry about the action taken. Relevant documents pertaining to the complaint have also been enclosed with the communication.

Gill had taken up the matter with the Home Ministry, stating that any allegedly objectionable or offensive remarks concerning Bhagwan Valmiki that hurt the sentiments of a community should be viewed seriously and dealt with in accordance with the law.

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Following the Home Ministry’s direction, the Delhi Police is expected to examine the complaint and take appropriate action as per law. The ministry has also sought a report on the steps taken in the matter.

The development comes amid concerns over remarks relating to revered religious and social figures, with the authorities emphasising that complaints involving sensitive issues should be examined by the appropriate law-enforcement agencies.

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