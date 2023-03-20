MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA ‘violation’

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said on Monday.

Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, founded Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".

Official said a CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

All NGOs receiving foreign funding have to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

According to Mander's website (https://harshmander.in), he is the "founder of Aman Biradari, a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world, established after the Gujarat communal carnage of 2002".

"Aman Biradari works closely with other people's organisations and groups for the defence of secularism; for public compassion; and for promoting the values of the constitution," it states.

In October 2022, the MHA had cancelled the FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) -- two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi -- for alleged violation of laws.

Officials said that between 2018 and 2022, the FCRA registration of 1,827 associations were cancelled due to violation of its provisions and rules.

As on March 10, 2023, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations.

A total amount of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed last week.

An amount of Rs 16,306.04 crore was received by NGOs across the country in 2019-20, Rs 17,058.64 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 22,085.10 crore in 2021-22.

