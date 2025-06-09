Mining mafia restores road demolished by authorities

Nearly a month after the local administration demolished an illegal road constructed by the mining mafia, it has been restored once again. This road, located in Basai Meo village and spanning approximately 1.5 km, had earlier been destroyed on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena following a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

According to officials from the Ferozepur Jhirka range of the Forest Department, their patrolling team caught two individuals red-handed while they were cutting rocks and attempting to refill the illegal road, which had previously been sealed during a district-level anti-encroachment drive. One of the men, identified as Saikul, a resident of Basai Meo, has been arrested. The second suspect, Ali, is currently absconding and the police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.

Forest officials said that such pathways have previously been used to transport illegally mined stones from the Aravallis. “Reopening these routes poses a serious threat to the hills, and we consider this a deliberate attempt to undermine our forest conservation efforts,” they added.