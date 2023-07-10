Minister: Air quality has improved 30%

PTI

New Delhi, July 9

While air pollution is steadily rising across the country, the national capital has witnessed a 30 per cent improvement in its air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Rai was speaking at the launch of the annual sapling plantation drive from the campus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here. During the drive, which usually begins during the monsoon, saplings will be planted across Delhi to increase the city’s green cover.

“Air pollution in Delhi has reduced by 30 per cent while it has steadily increased in the rest of the country,” the minister said.