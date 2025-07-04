Minister approves major overhaul of water, sewerage infrastructure

In a decisive move to modernise Delhi’s water and sewerage systems, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), under the leadership of Water Minister Parvesh Verma, has approved several key infrastructure projects. These aim to boost equitable water access, improve sewage management, and reduce pollution in the Yamuna River—directly benefiting lakhs of residents across the capital.

Chairing a crucial DJB board meeting, Parvesh Verma emphasised that the government’s approach is not merely about building pipelines and drains but about restoring dignity, health and essential civic rights for Delhi’s citizens. “We are reviving long-pending projects and taking bold decisions to improve the quality of life for every citizen,” said Verma.

Among the most impactful decisions was the approval of a major reform that empowers the DJB to directly process and implement water and sewerage schemes for land development agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This marks a reversal of a 2019 policy that required full board approvals for such projects, causing severe delays and revenue losses. Notable pending schemes, including the water supply for Katputli Colony and the DDA’s EWS housing in Narela, will now move forward swiftly.

Another highlight was the revival of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project in Wazirabad, backed by Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding. Dormant since 2013, the project will now benefit over 30 lakh residents in areas such as Burari, Model Town and Pitampura. It promises reduced water loss, expanded coverage and a step towards 24x7 water supply.

The board also approved the creation of new sewerage networks in Sonia Vihar and the Hasanpur group of colonies. The projects, costing over Rs 120 crore combined, will serve nearly 2.75 lakh people, lay more than 100 km of sewer lines and help treat over 11 MLD of sewage—contributing significantly to Yamuna clean-up efforts.

To bolster project execution capacity, the DJB will recruit fresh engineers through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), ensuring merit-based hiring. Additionally, experienced officers from public sector undertakings will be brought in as consultants, albeit with no financial authority, to maintain transparency and accountability.

Minister Verma described the approvals as part of a broader shift in Delhi’s civic governance. “We are bringing efficiency and urgency into public works that were once stuck in files and red tape. This is the beginning of a cleaner, healthier and more responsive water governance system in Delhi,” he said.