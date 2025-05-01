Minister inaugurates civic projects worth Rs 2 crore in Rajouri Garden

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday inaugurated a series of civic redevelopment works worth approximately Rs 2 crore in his Rajouri Garden constituency, declaring a renewed push to restore cleanliness and basic amenities in the city.

The projects include the renovation of a public toilet at T-Huts, Raghubir Nagar; drain renewal in N Block, Sham Nagar; and redevelopment of a park at B Block, JJ Colony, Chowkhandi. These works, the minister said, were aimed at improving sanitation, drainage and public infrastructure in neglected areas.

Targeting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa said, “Kejriwal left behind chaos in Rajouri Garden and all of Delhi.”

He said his department was actively addressing long-standing civic concerns, including the provision of toilets for slum-dwellers and pucca housing for the underprivileged. “We’ve given 24 hours to illegal dhaba operators to vacate. Nearly 90 per cent have already left. Anyone involved in unlawful activities like liquor sales must stop now. Bad days are ahead for them,” Sirsa warned.

The minister also announced new water and sewage pipeline projects, adding that his government was working “lane by lane, colony by colony” to solve issues ignored for years.

The inauguration is part of a broader initiative involving ground inspections and civic audits across the city. In recent weeks, Sirsa has conducted site visits in multiple localities, including Tilak Nagar, directing officials to remove encroachments, upgrade public toilets and enforce sanitation standards.

“These are not one-off projects. We’re committed to building a cleaner, more lawful and dignified city under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta,” he said.