Minister launches book exploring India’s cultural heritage

India’s civilisational continuity is rooted in its enduring cultural consciousness, spiritual traditions and indigenous knowledge systems, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday, asserting drawing strength from the past while moving towards the future defines the country’s civilisational character.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Timeless India: Protection & Revival of Indian Cultural Identity under the Leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, Shekhawat said India was not merely a geographical entity but a cultural nation shaped by thousands of years of knowledge, spiritual practice, struggle and experience.

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He said India had sustained an unbroken cultural flow through the centuries while engaging with the world through dialogue and exchange. Colonial rule, he added, had weakened pride in indigenous traditions and influenced perceptions of the country’s cultural heritage.

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The ideals of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, alongside the traditions of sages, thinkers and seekers of knowledge, continued to underpin India’s cultural consciousness, he said.

Edited by former Rajya Sabha member and senior journalist Tarun Vijay, the book has been published by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Subhi Publications, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and IGNCA. It explores monument preservation, cultural identity and historical memory.

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Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh commended Vijay for highlighting the importance of preserving and revitalising India’s cultural identity.

Former Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said understanding India’s ancient culture required awareness of and pride in its heritage. He noted that post-Independence hesitation to discuss Indian culture had hindered efforts to move beyond the colonial mindset.

Referring to Mark Tully’s ‘No Full Stops in India’, Sahasrabuddhe said India’s civilisational journey reflected continuity, dialogue and change. He called for a stronger reading culture, mother-tongue education and curricula reflecting Indian life and culture.

Chairing the session, cultural thinker Anil Goyal said temples, stupas, forts, sculptures and inscriptions testified to past generations’ knowledge, art, science, faith and philosophy.

The book advocates “decolonising the nation’s memory” and preserving heritage as a responsibility towards national identity, civilisational continuity and future generations.