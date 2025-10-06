Minister lays stone for projects worth Rs 5.5 cr in Janakpuri

Delhi Education Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth Rs 5.5 crore in the Pankha Road area of Janakpuri. The redevelopment work aims to transform the area into one of the most liveable parts of the Capital.

Under this initiative, several civic works will be undertaken, including the construction of a new RCC drain, toe walls with grit plaster and iron grills, pavement construction, installation of streetlights on both sides of the road, and beautification and landscaping of service lanes and adjoining areas.

The event was attended by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, representatives from various resident welfare associations (RWAs), market association members and local residents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sood said, “Transforming Janakpuri into one of the most developed areas of Delhi is our top priority. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are not only listening to people’s problems but also working tirelessly to provide real solutions.”

He said that for decades, Janakpuri residents had been neglected, but the current government was committed to inclusive development. “For years, people in Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, and Nangloi suffered due to poor infrastructure, open drains and unsafe conditions. Taking cognisance of this, the CM has started the work to transform this entire stretch into a clean and beautiful area,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to sustainable development, the minister said, “With the cooperation of local residents and RWAs, we will leave no stone unturned to make Janakpuri clean and green.”