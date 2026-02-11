DT
Minister orders strict action on irregularities in coop societies

Minister orders strict action on irregularities in coop societies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:28 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
The Delhi Government on Tuesday signalled a tough stance against irregularities in credit and thrift cooperative societies, with Cooperation Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh directing strict action against defaulters, dual membership and lapses in loan recovery mechanisms.

Chairing a meeting of office-bearers and members of the Credit and Thrift Cooperative Societies at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister reviewed key challenges facing cooperative institutions, including pending loan recovery cases, administrative delays, governance issues and outreach of the cooperative movement to the public.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said cooperation should be seen beyond economics and rooted in collective trust and participation. Emphasising the core values of the sector, he said, “The core spirit of cooperation should not be ‘I’ but ‘We’.” He underlined that transparency, coordination and dialogue are essential to make cooperative institutions people-centric and reliable.

The minister made it clear that violations such as defaulters, irregular interest rates and dual membership would not be tolerated. He said uniform and clear rules would be enforced across all cooperative institutions, adding that honesty and accountability must guide their functioning. Stressing institutional reforms, Singh said, “Transparency, coordination and active participation will give a new direction to cooperative institutions.”

During the meeting, members suggested that cooperatives should take a more active role in social welfare and that coordination between the government and cooperative bodies needed strengthening.

