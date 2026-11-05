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Home / Delhi / Minister Parvesh Verma invokes tradition to defend hookah smoking

Minister Parvesh Verma invokes tradition to defend hookah smoking

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday defended smoking hookah at a Diwali gathering at his residence, sharing a photograph on X, of himself smoking it alongside a Haryanvi song and the caption ‘Our culture, our pride’, invoking its association with Jat traditions.

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The earlier shared photographs of him from the event followed criticism from Aam Admi Party leaders, including Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, who questioned how a minister could smoke hookah when its use had been prohibited in Delhi. The controversy has brought the cultural practice, particularly its place in Jat social gatherings, into focus.

The legal position, however, distinguishes between smoking at a private residence and serving hookah at commercial establishments. Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, prohibits smoking in public places, including restaurants and public offices. It does not impose a blanket ban on smoking inside private homes.

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Delhi's August 3, 2020, government order prohibited hookah use in public places, including hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs, with or without tobacco. Restrictions on commercial hookah services should therefore not automatically be equated with smoking at a private residential gathering.

Hookah has traditionally been associated with the Jat community's rural social life, particularly village chaupals, where sharing it has been seen as a symbol of brotherhood and community interaction. The practice is not restricted to men. Research conducted among Jats in Haryana's Palwal district has also documented hookah use among women.

Similar traditions of communal hookah-sharing have historically existed among other rural communities in Haryana and adjoining parts of north India.

While Verma has invoked cultural identity to defend the practice, the health risks associated with tobacco consumption remain, irrespective of its social or cultural significance.

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