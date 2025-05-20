Minister reviews agri marketing board working

In a significant move to streamline the functioning of Delhi’s Agricultural Marketing infrastructure, Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB). The meeting resulted in several important directives aimed at improving transparency, boosting revenue, and ensuring fair opportunities for small traders.

Advertisement

One of the major announcements was the immediate initiation of the process to fill long-pending vacancies across various posts in the Board. “The recruitment rules must be reviewed and finalised at the earliest. The DAMB’s organisational structure should also be made public to promote transparency and accountability,” said Mishra.

The minister also took stock of the ongoing e-auction process for shops in Ghazipur Mandi. Stressing the need for speed and fairness, he said, “The e-auction process must be completed in a transparent and time-bound manner. Adequate opportunities must be ensured for small traders to participate.” Another highlight of the meeting was the directive to prepare a comprehensive master plan for Tikri Mandi, an extension of Azadpur Mandi, within a month. The plan is expected to include infrastructure development, traffic management, and trade facility expansion.

Advertisement

Mishra called for the creation of a real-time monitoring system to track the condition and deployment of vehicles used for waste disposal. He emphasised the need for scientific and regular waste removal from all mandi premises.

To boost DAMB’s self-reliance and revenue generation, the minister directed officials to explore alternative income sources such as parking and cold storage facilities. “We must develop models that enhance services for traders and make DAMB financially independent,” he said.

Advertisement

Mishra ordered an audit of all active fixed deposits (FDs) and asked officials to explain the reasons behind any closures since January 1, 2023. He further said FDs should only be encashed when absolutely necessary, and a clear policy on the matter must be framed.

Mishra also called for the digitisation of all financial, administrative, and technical records of DAMB to ensure better transparency and preservation. — TNS