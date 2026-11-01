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Home / Delhi / Minister reviews Chhath preparations, stresses cleanliness and security

Minister reviews Chhath preparations, stresses cleanliness and security

Kapil Mishra inspects Vasudev Ghat, directs departments to complete arrangements in time

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Ahead of Chhath Mahaparv, Delhi Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday inspected preparations at Vasudev Ghat and directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements well before the festival, with particular emphasis on cleanliness, security and the convenience of devotees.

Mishra, who chairs the Chhath Puja Special Committee constituted under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reviewed the ongoing preparations alongside officials from various departments and administrative representatives.

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During the inspection, he directed the departments concerned to ensure proper coordination and the timely completion of arrangements to prevent any inconvenience to devotees and those observing the Chhath fast.

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The minister stressed the need to maintain cleanliness at the ghat, strengthen security arrangements and ensure effective management of the festival. He also asked officials to pay particular attention to facilities for devotees expected to gather at the ghat during the celebrations.

“Chhath Mahaparv is an important part of Delhi’s cultural and religious traditions. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that devotees of Chhathi Maiya receive the best possible facilities during the festival. All concerned departments have been directed to complete the preparations on time through proper coordination so that devotees can celebrate Chhath Mahaparv with complete devotion and convenience,” Mishra said.

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He reiterated that the Delhi Government was committed to ensuring that the festival was celebrated in a clean, safe and well-organised environment.

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