Minister reviews measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on efforts to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Attended by officials from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, CAQM and NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, the meeting assessed key measures, including the installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), deployment of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), and improved waste management.

Mechanised road sweeping and dust control efforts were also reviewed, along with preparations to address stubble burning. Yadav urged implementation of OCEMS and APCDs in high-emission industries and stressed the need for coordinated action.

