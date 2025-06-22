Minister sends off firefighters for World Police & Fire Games

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Indian firefighting contingent selected for the prestigious World Police and Fire Games 2025, set to be held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, from June 27 to July 7.

A ceremonial send-off event was organised at the Delhi Secretariat to honour the team, which, for the first time, includes an officially organised contingent from the Indian fire services. The minister hailed the milestone, noting that while the competition has been held for the past 42 years, India’s participation with a structured firefighting team is unprecedented. “The inclusion of women firefighters from various states in the team is a matter of great pride for the country,” he added.

The team will compete in physically demanding events such as Stair Run, Firefighter Challenge, Ultimate Firefighter and Muster Drill, showcasing their strength, skill and resilience on an international platform.

Encouraging the participants to perform with full dedication and sportsmanship, Shri Sood assured them that a grand felicitation ceremony would be organised upon their return. The event concluded on a patriotic note, with chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Vande Mataram” echoing through the Secretariat.