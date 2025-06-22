DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Minister sends off firefighters for World Police & Fire Games

Minister sends off firefighters for World Police & Fire Games

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:29 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Indian firefighting contingent selected for the prestigious World Police and Fire Games 2025, set to be held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, from June 27 to July 7.

Advertisement

A ceremonial send-off event was organised at the Delhi Secretariat to honour the team, which, for the first time, includes an officially organised contingent from the Indian fire services. The minister hailed the milestone, noting that while the competition has been held for the past 42 years, India’s participation with a structured firefighting team is unprecedented. “The inclusion of women firefighters from various states in the team is a matter of great pride for the country,” he added.

The team will compete in physically demanding events such as Stair Run, Firefighter Challenge, Ultimate Firefighter and Muster Drill, showcasing their strength, skill and resilience on an international platform.

Advertisement

Encouraging the participants to perform with full dedication and sportsmanship, Shri Sood assured them that a grand felicitation ceremony would be organised upon their return. The event concluded on a patriotic note, with chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Vande Mataram” echoing through the Secretariat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts