Minister Sirsa accuses Punjab Govt of worsening Delhi’s air

The worsening air in Delhi has opened a fresh political front between the BJP government in the capital and the Aam Aadmi Party, with Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accusing the AAP government in Punjab of deliberately allowing stubble burning to worsen the national capital’s air quality.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sirsa alleged that Punjab Police and state officials were involved in setting crop residue on fire instead of stopping farmers from doing so. He also questioned the registration of cases against unidentified persons, arguing that the nature of the FIRs pointed towards the possible involvement of government officials rather than farmers.

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Playing a video purportedly showing stubble burning, Sirsa alleged that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were taking revenge after losing power in Delhi.

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"Punjab Police is setting stubble on fire," Sirsa alleged. He said 271 FIRs had been registered against unknown persons even as more than 1,000 incidents of stubble burning had been reported in Punjab.

Sirsa also questioned the appointment of Reena Gupta, an AAP spokesperson and close associate of Kejriwal, as chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, arguing that she lacked a technical background.

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He further claimed that the Punjab government had spent Rs 20-25 crore on advertisements claiming that stubble burning had been eliminated in the state. Sirsa alleged that the AAP government was also deliberately undermining efforts by Delhi to improve air quality.

The farm fire figures have added weight to the political exchange. Data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute showed 219 crop-residue burning incidents across seven states on November 2. Punjab accounted for 98, followed by Rajasthan with 67, Madhya Pradesh with 48, Uttar Pradesh with four and Haryana with two.

Between September 15 and November 2, 3,535 farm-fire incidents were detected across the seven states, including 1,612 in Punjab.

Delhi’s average AQI touched 324 on Monday evening, following which the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. Weather forecasts have also warned that smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana could reach Delhi-NCR over the next two to three days.

The minister also highlighted the govt efforts in curbing pollution backing it by claim of October having the cleanest air in October in last decade.

Sirsa defended the restriction on non-BS-VI compliant vehicles entering Delhi, saying around 12,000 vehicles had been checked and 1,200 turned back at the borders.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, hit back at the BJP government, accusing it of placing AQI monitoring stations in greener, low-traffic areas, including forests and campuses, to artificially lower pollution readings.

He argued that residents could see the pollution themselves despite the reported AQI figures.