DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Minister Sirsa accuses Punjab Govt of worsening Delhi’s air

Minister Sirsa accuses Punjab Govt of worsening Delhi’s air

 Punjab Police, officials involved in stubble burning: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged Punjab Police and officials were involved in stubble burning as AQI rose to 324; AAP hit back over placement of monitoring stations

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister of Delhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO
Advertisement

The worsening air in Delhi has opened a fresh political front between the BJP government in the capital and the Aam Aadmi Party, with Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accusing the AAP government in Punjab of deliberately allowing stubble burning to worsen the national capital’s air quality.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sirsa alleged that Punjab Police and state officials were involved in setting crop residue on fire instead of stopping farmers from doing so. He also questioned the registration of cases against unidentified persons, arguing that the nature of the FIRs pointed towards the possible involvement of government officials rather than farmers.

Advertisement

Playing a video purportedly showing stubble burning, Sirsa alleged that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were taking revenge after losing power in Delhi.

Advertisement

"Punjab Police is setting stubble on fire," Sirsa alleged. He said 271 FIRs had been registered against unknown persons even as more than 1,000 incidents of stubble burning had been reported in Punjab.

Sirsa also questioned the appointment of Reena Gupta, an AAP spokesperson and close associate of Kejriwal, as chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, arguing that she lacked a technical background.

Advertisement

He further claimed that the Punjab government had spent Rs 20-25 crore on advertisements claiming that stubble burning had been eliminated in the state. Sirsa alleged that the AAP government was also deliberately undermining efforts by Delhi to improve air quality.

The farm fire figures have added weight to the political exchange. Data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute showed 219 crop-residue burning incidents across seven states on November 2. Punjab accounted for 98, followed by Rajasthan with 67, Madhya Pradesh with 48, Uttar Pradesh with four and Haryana with two.

Between September 15 and November 2, 3,535 farm-fire incidents were detected across the seven states, including 1,612 in Punjab.

Delhi’s average AQI touched 324 on Monday evening, following which the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. Weather forecasts have also warned that smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana could reach Delhi-NCR over the next two to three days.

The minister also highlighted the govt efforts in curbing pollution backing it by claim of October having the cleanest air in October in last decade.

Sirsa defended the restriction on non-BS-VI compliant vehicles entering Delhi, saying around 12,000 vehicles had been checked and 1,200 turned back at the borders.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, hit back at the BJP government, accusing it of placing AQI monitoring stations in greener, low-traffic areas, including forests and campuses, to artificially lower pollution readings.

He argued that residents could see the pollution themselves despite the reported AQI figures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts