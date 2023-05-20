Minister threatened me, alleges Delhi bureaucrat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Delhi Services Secretary Ashish More, who was transferred by the Delhi Government on May 11 — hours after the SC ruled that the Delhi government and not the L-G has control over the transfer and postings of bureaucrats — has alleged that the Delhi Services Minster Saurabh Bhardwaj ‘misbehaved’ with him and ‘threatened’ him.

Bhardwaj, in turn, has alleged that it’s a conspiracy by the L-G to overturn the court’s decision.

More alleged that on May 16, the minister called him to his chamber, misbehaved with him and threatened him.

More alleged that the minister shouted and pressured him to sign a document. He further alleged Bhardwaj threatened him that his life would be ruined if he didn’t sign the document.

More has demanded that the government should take action against Bhardwaj and sought security for himself.

“The Hon’ble Minister got up from his chair and brought a paper before me, asking me to sign it bending over me. He was looming over me in a very physically aggressive manner and I could not get up from my seat. It was as if he was going to physically assault me at any moment,” reads an excerpt from More’s complaint.

Refuting the charges, Bhardwaj said, “What could we have done even if he alleged that I assaulted him?!”