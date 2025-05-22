DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Minister unveils action plan for Aravalli range restoration

Minister unveils action plan for Aravalli range restoration

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday unveiled a detailed action plan for Aravalli landscape restoration in Udaipur on the sidelines of a high-level workshop on the restoration of the Aravalli landscape and its biodiversity....
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:57 AM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. File photo
Advertisement

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday unveiled a detailed action plan for Aravalli landscape restoration in Udaipur on the sidelines of a high-level workshop on the restoration of the Aravalli landscape and its biodiversity.

Advertisement

Yadav said the Aravalli Green Wall Project would not only increase the green cover and biodiversity of the Aravalli range through afforestation, reforestation and restoration of water bodies, but also improve the soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region.

The project would benefit local communities by providing them employment opportunities, he added.

Advertisement

“Developing the Aravalli landscapes for safari, nature parks and trekking; removing invasive species and re-planting native species and bamboo; roping in eco-clubs and the eco-task force for raising plantations and awareness; linking Amrit Sarovars and water bodies with the Aravali restoration programme; creating a research and monitoring vertical under NIRANTAR institutions such as BSI and ZSI in taxonomy; and organising annual workshops could be effective measures in this direction,” the minister added.

The action plan outlined a science-based, community-led and policy-supported roadmap to restoring the ecological integrity of the Aravalli range, he said.

Advertisement

It focuses on five pillars — ecological restoration, community participation, policy and governance, sustainable livelihoods, and research and innovation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper