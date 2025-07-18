Ministers inspect UER-2 junction project to tackle traffic, pollution

In a major push to decongest one of Delhi’s most notorious traffic choke points, construction is in full swing at the intersection of Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi–Gurgaon–Jaipur Highway, commonly known as the Shiv Murti Chauraha. On Thursday, Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa carried out a joint inspection of the site to assess ongoing work and review pending challenges.

The high-traffic junction serves as a critical link between several densely populated zones —Najafgarh, Dwarka, Rohini — and the bustling Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur corridor.

Following the site visit, PWD Minister Verma stressed the importance of permanent solutions. “I came here to review the shortcomings along with all the consultants. We will reassess the entire plan and work to resolve any remaining issues. The people of Delhi deserve sustainable, long-term solutions — not temporary fixes,” he said.

“Our goal is to ensure this project brings genuine relief to commuters.”

The infrastructure overhaul includes the construction of a new flyover and underpass system designed to ease bottlenecks and improve traffic flow. Once completed, the project is expected to divert pressure from alternate overburdened routes, significantly cutting travel time across West and Outer Delhi.

Echoing the urgency of the project, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted its environmental impact. “Our primary objective is to tackle pollution, which rises sharply due to prolonged traffic jams. Projects like this are not just about improving traffic flow —they are crucial to enhancing Delhi’s air quality and overall environmental health,” he said.

The ministers emphasised the need for timely delivery, technical accuracy and a citizen-centric approach. They committed to regular monitoring and strict accountability to ensure the project meets its intended goals without further delay.