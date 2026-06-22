3-year-old boy found dead in Faridabad home; parents questioned

A three-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his rented accommodation in Shiv Durga Vihar under the Surajkund police station area on Sunday. The child, identified as Aditya, was found lying on a bed with a deep neck injury and blood stains around him.

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The incident came to light around 11 am when the landlord, Saurabh, heard cries and commotion from the portion occupied by the child's family. When he reached the room, he found Aditya lying motionless on the bed with severe injuries to his neck. The police were immediately informed.

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A team from the Surajkund police station, along with crime branch personnel and forensic experts, reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. However, officials said the autopsy could not be conducted on Sunday and will now be carried out to determine the exact cause and time of death.

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Initial findings suggest the child may have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The police officials said the victim's throat appeared to have been slit, although the precise nature and extent of the injuries will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

The victim was the only child of the family. Investigators are trying to establish the circumstances in which the death occurred and identify the person responsible. The motive behind the suspected crime remains unclear.

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The police sources said the child's mother, Sudha Tiwari, was living in a rented house in Shiv Durga Vihar with her partner and other family members. It emerged that she had reportedly separated from her first husband and was currently living with another man. At the time of the incident, the child's parents were allegedly away from the room, while a female relative was present in another room of the house.

Surajkund SHO Prahlad said the police were questioning family members and examining all possible angles. “The child was found dead on a bed with serious injuries to his neck. We have taken the body into custody and are questioning the parents and relatives. The exact facts will emerge after the investigation and the post-mortem report,” he said.

The death triggered panic, with a large number of residents gathering outside the house as news of the incident spread. Police have detained the child's parents for questioning and said further action will be taken on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.

The case has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.