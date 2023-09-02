 Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

The DCW has sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter and whether any FIR registered against school authorities

Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 2

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been apprehended, a senior police officer said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Rohini deputy commissioner of police, seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the minor girl on a private school bus.

Police on Wednesday got information regarding the incident of molestation of a minor girl, a senior police officer said.

“The father of the victim, in his written complaint, alleged that his daughter had been molested in the school bus by a boy,” the officer said.

“A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the IPC and 10/21 of the POCSO Act has been registered at Begumpur police station,” the officer said.

The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

“The Commission has been informed that the child studies in a private school in Begumpur area of Delhi. The mother of the girl has informed that on August 23, when the school bus dropped her daughter at her society’s gate, she found that her daughter’s bag was wet due to urine. She has alleged that on enquiry, the girl informed that a student studying in a senior class has been molesting the girl in the school bus,” the letter to DCP of Rohini district read.

In the notice dated September 1, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with reasons for the delay in registering the FIR, if any.

In its notice, the Commission has also asked if the accused in the case was arrested or apprehended and whether any FIR was registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and other school authorities under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and revealing the identity of the child.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, in a post on X, said, “A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a senior boy on a private school bus in Delhi. The girl’s mother told us that the school was pressuring her to withdraw the complaint. Notice has been given to Delhi Police in the matter. Strict action should be taken against the school too!”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

3
Himachal

Solan DC occupies house in Shimla, High Court issues notices

4
India

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested

5
Business

Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

6
Trending

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to wife Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's degree

7
India

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

8
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

9
Trending

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

10
Science Technology

Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on September 2

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Simultaneous polls: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on 8-member Kovind panel

Simultaneous polls: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on 8-member Kovind panel

High-level committee will examine and recommend specific ame...

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup: India all out for 266 against Pakistan

India won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in thei...

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months, to be absorbed immediately: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

It is emblematic of the evolving relation between Indian and...

Parliament session from September 18-22 without Question Hour, private members’ business

Parliament session from September 18-22 without Question Hour, private members’ business

Session will have five sittings and members will be informed...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3