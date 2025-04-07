Minor girl stabbed in public over rejection of marriage proposal in Delhi

In yet another crime of passion, a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by her jilted lover in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal.

Unable to handle the rejection, the accused, Amit (20), stabbed his girlfriend on her neck and abdomen before stabbing himself. All of this happened in full public view near the Kirbi Place bus stop.

Passersby gathered to extend help to the estranged couple, who was lying injured on the footpath. The purported video of the incident, whose veracity could not be independently verified by The Tribune, was doing rounds on the social media.

DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said a passerby informed the police about the incident around 9.30 pm on Sunday. After getting information, a team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

“The girl sustained serious injuries on her neck and the left side of the abdomen. A knife was recovered from the spot. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the officer said.

During inquiry, the police found out that Amit and the victim were friends since last year. They recently had a fallout after the girl refused to marry him. Possibly, this irked Amit and he decided to take this extreme step.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Amit. Further investigations are on into the matter.