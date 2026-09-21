A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a neighbourhood tailor after he lured her into his shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of north Delhi, police said. The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the girl had stepped out of her house around 11 pm on to purchase stationery when the accused, identified as Maqsood, allegedly lured her into his shop, restrained her and sexually assaulted her.

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A PCR call regarding the incident was received, following which teams from the Sadar Bazaar police station and senior officers, including the ACPs of Sadar Bazaar and the Women Police Station, reached the spot.

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Police said an FIR was registered at the North District Women Police Station under relevant provisions of law.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, an official said.

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The official mentioned that the case was being handled with sensitivity and that the Women Police Station remained committed to swift action in cases involving women and children.

The minor was counselled and subsequently handed over to the family, the cop added.

The incident comes amid a series of cases involving alleged sexual violence against minors in the National Capital. Earlier this month, a three-year-old nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in Bawana, prompting the National Commission for Women to seek an expedited probe and strict action under the POCSO Act.

More recently, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Outer North Delhi; police apprehended four suspects, including three minors, after examining CCTV footage and tracing a tempo allegedly linked to the crime.