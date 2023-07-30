Minor thrashed on suspicion of theft

New Delhi, July 29
A minor boy was beaten up for allegedly stealing the battery of a crane in the Usmanpur area of Delhi, the police said on Saturday. The purported video where the boy is being beaten up has gone viral on social media platforms. “The minor boy was suspected to have stolen the battery of a crane. The boy was later tied to a crane and beaten,” the police said.
