Minors ‘rape’ 6-year-old, sent to juvenile home

PTI

Ghaziabad, June 25

A six-year-old destitute girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys here, the police said on Sunday. The survivor was found in an unconscious condition on the footpath of the Loni tri-section in Ghaziabad by some passersby, who immediately informed the police, they said.

The personnel reached the spot and rushed the minor to a hospital. After some time, the girl returned to normal condition. She told the police that she was raped by two minor boys who are also rag-pickers.

Upon getting a complaint police obtained CCTV footage in which the victim was seen going with the boys. The police have traced the duo and lodged an FIR. They have been sent to a juvenile home, the police added.