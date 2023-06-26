Minors ‘rape’ 6-year-old, sent to juvenile home

Ghaziabad, June 25
A six-year-old destitute girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys here, the police said on Sunday. The survivor was found in an unconscious condition on the footpath of the Loni tri-section in Ghaziabad by some passersby, who immediately informed the police, they said.
The personnel reached the spot and rushed the minor to a hospital. After some time, the girl returned to normal condition. She told the police that she was raped by two minor boys who are also rag-pickers.
Upon getting a complaint police obtained CCTV footage in which the victim was seen going with the boys. The police have traced the duo and lodged an FIR. They have been sent to a juvenile home, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...