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Home / Delhi / Miranda House to build 120-bed hostel for EWS, PwD students

Miranda House to build 120-bed hostel for EWS, PwD students

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Miranda House College in Delhi. File
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Delhi University’s (DU) Miranda House is set to strengthen its residential infrastructure with a new 120-bed hostel exclusively for students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

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The project has received approval and will be developed through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding. The college authorities said construction is likely to take around two years once the required approvals from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other competent authorities are obtained.

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The proposed hostel will be constructed behind the existing hostel complex within the Miranda House campus. An artist’s impression of the building is expected to be ready within the next two weeks, following which the detailed design and planning process will begin.

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At present, Miranda House has hostel accommodation for around 370 students. However, the demand for residential seats consistently exceeds availability every academic session, leaving many students, particularly those from outside Delhi, dependent on paying guest (PG) accommodation or rented housing, which often comes at a significantly higher cost.

Once operational, the new hostel will increase the college’s residential capacity to nearly 490 seats.

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The expansion is expected to ease the persistent shortage of on-campus accommodation while reducing students’ living expenses and daily commuting time. It will also provide a safer and more academically supportive environment for residents.

According to college officials, the hostel will include modern residential facilities such as secure accommodation, study rooms, Internet connectivity, a dining hall, common spaces and other essential amenities designed to support students’ academic and personal needs.

Officials said earmarking the hostel exclusively for EWS and PwD students reflects the college’s commitment to promoting equitable access to higher education.

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