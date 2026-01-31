DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Miscreants fire at toll plaza, 3 other locations; arrested

Miscreants fire at toll plaza, 3 other locations; arrested

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrested criminals in the custody of Gurugram police who fired at toll plaza at three other locations in Gurugram.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chaos and panic prevailed after three miscreants in a black Scorpio, without number plate, broke through a barricade and fired two rounds after arguing with toll workers.The toll workers narrowly escaped after a bullet struck a nearby barricade, while another bullet struck the FasTag board.
Advertisement

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Advertisement

All three accused in the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, but the police arrested them within hours. The arrested accused revealed that they had also fired at three other locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the police, the recent incident took place at the Ghamroj toll plaza late in the evening on Thursday when the Scorpio reached the toll plaza on Sohna Road. The youths inside the car rammed the toll barricade, breaking it, and proceeded to cross the toll.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two toll workers, trying to stop the Scorpio, stopped their vehicle and started arguing with them. At this point, the trio drew their weapons and fired a round, which hit a nearby barricade. After the firing, both toll workers started walking towards the toll booth. At that moment, the Scorpio rider opened fire again, hitting a nearby FasTag board.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station. While investigating, the team of the crime unit, Sector 40, arrested all three accused on Friday. The accused were identified as Vinay (26), Bobby (25), and Pawan (27), all residents of Kadarpur village in Gurugram district.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that after firing at toll plaza they had also fired on a person Gokul with the intention of killing him in village Jheel Ki Dani, Kadarpur, due to an old dispute on Thursday night. On the same night, they fired at the house of Rohit in village Kadarpur and on Tuesday night they fired more than eight rounds at the house of Rahul in village Kadarpur over an old dispute.

“The accused had opened fire outside the homes of Rahul, Rohit, and Gokul in Kadarpur. They also opened fire at the Ghamroj toll plaza after breaking a barricade over a toll tax dispute and argued with toll workers. We are questioning the accused,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts