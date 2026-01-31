Miscreants fire at toll plaza, 3 other locations; arrested

Advertisement

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

All three accused in the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, but the police arrested them within hours. The arrested accused revealed that they had also fired at three other locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the police, the recent incident took place at the Ghamroj toll plaza late in the evening on Thursday when the Scorpio reached the toll plaza on Sohna Road. The youths inside the car rammed the toll barricade, breaking it, and proceeded to cross the toll.

Meanwhile, two toll workers, trying to stop the Scorpio, stopped their vehicle and started arguing with them. At this point, the trio drew their weapons and fired a round, which hit a nearby barricade. After the firing, both toll workers started walking towards the toll booth. At that moment, the Scorpio rider opened fire again, hitting a nearby FasTag board.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station. While investigating, the team of the crime unit, Sector 40, arrested all three accused on Friday. The accused were identified as Vinay (26), Bobby (25), and Pawan (27), all residents of Kadarpur village in Gurugram district.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that after firing at toll plaza they had also fired on a person Gokul with the intention of killing him in village Jheel Ki Dani, Kadarpur, due to an old dispute on Thursday night. On the same night, they fired at the house of Rohit in village Kadarpur and on Tuesday night they fired more than eight rounds at the house of Rahul in village Kadarpur over an old dispute.

“The accused had opened fire outside the homes of Rahul, Rohit, and Gokul in Kadarpur. They also opened fire at the Ghamroj toll plaza after breaking a barricade over a toll tax dispute and argued with toll workers. We are questioning the accused,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.