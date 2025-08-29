Mishra: Govt to redevelop memorials to Shivaji Maharaj, Prithviraj Chauhan

The Delhi Government has taken charge of developing and reviving memorials and museums in the Capital that honour India’s national heroes. As part of this initiative, Minister for Art, Culture & Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, on Thursday visited the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Museum in the Qutub Institutional Area, Mehrauli, and the memorial of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Qila Rai Pithora. Local MLA Gajendra Yadav also accompanied him.

During his visit to the Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Mishra said the site was not only a matter of pride for Delhi but also a source of inspiration for the country. “Shivaji Maharaj’s life was one of triumph, struggle, inspiration, and Swaraj. The way his life and victories have been presented here using modern technology is worth seeing and understanding. Every citizen of Delhi and the country should visit this place,” he said.

The minister praised the committee responsible for constructing the memorial, assuring full government support in its promotion, publicity and management. He also announced that a grand national-level inauguration ceremony will be organised in collaboration with the committee so that the memorial becomes a centre of cultural and historical awareness.

At Qila Rai Pithora, where he visited the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan memorial, Mishra noted that while the structure was built in 2002, it had seen little activity over the years and was now in need of redevelopment. He said officials of the Archaeological Survey of India and MLA Gajendra Yadav had already prepared a proposal for maintenance and that work would begin soon.

Mishra also announced plans to establish a library and a Pithora Cultural Complex at the site, which will highlight the stories of India’s brave heroes. A roadmap will be prepared to develop Qila Rai Pithora as a hub of cultural activities, he added.