DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Mishra: Govt to redevelop memorials to Shivaji Maharaj, Prithviraj Chauhan

Mishra: Govt to redevelop memorials to Shivaji Maharaj, Prithviraj Chauhan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has taken charge of developing and reviving memorials and museums in the Capital that honour India’s national heroes. As part of this initiative, Minister for Art, Culture & Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, on Thursday visited the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Museum in the Qutub Institutional Area, Mehrauli, and the memorial of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Qila Rai Pithora. Local MLA Gajendra Yadav also accompanied him.

Advertisement

During his visit to the Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Mishra said the site was not only a matter of pride for Delhi but also a source of inspiration for the country. “Shivaji Maharaj’s life was one of triumph, struggle, inspiration, and Swaraj. The way his life and victories have been presented here using modern technology is worth seeing and understanding. Every citizen of Delhi and the country should visit this place,” he said.

The minister praised the committee responsible for constructing the memorial, assuring full government support in its promotion, publicity and management. He also announced that a grand national-level inauguration ceremony will be organised in collaboration with the committee so that the memorial becomes a centre of cultural and historical awareness.

Advertisement

At Qila Rai Pithora, where he visited the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan memorial, Mishra noted that while the structure was built in 2002, it had seen little activity over the years and was now in need of redevelopment. He said officials of the Archaeological Survey of India and MLA Gajendra Yadav had already prepared a proposal for maintenance and that work would begin soon.

Mishra also announced plans to establish a library and a Pithora Cultural Complex at the site, which will highlight the stories of India’s brave heroes. A roadmap will be prepared to develop Qila Rai Pithora as a hub of cultural activities, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts