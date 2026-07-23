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Home / Delhi / 'Misinterpreted': Delhi Police say NSA detention powers order not linked to CJP protests

'Misinterpreted': Delhi Police say NSA detention powers order not linked to CJP protests

Police say renewal was issued on July 7, before protests began, but notification came on July 22 amid demonstrations

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:01 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi. PTI file
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Delhi Police on Thursday said the order granting the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, powers to detain individuals under the National Security Act (NSA) was a routine administrative renewal and had been misinterpreted in connection with the ongoing CJP protests.

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In a statement, the police said, “Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.”

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“In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months. The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests,” the statement added.

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Police said no specific request was initiated for the order in relation to recent events.

The renewal, they said, was part of a standard administrative procedure and had been “misinterpreted out of context”.

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The police highlighted that the renewal orders were issued on July 7, before the CJP street protests began. However, the notification was issued only on July 22, when the protests were at their peak.

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