Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in drain in southeast Delhi

The body of a three-year-old boy, reported missing earlier this month, was recovered from a drain in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area on Friday, police said.

The child had gone missing on January 13 from his residence in Khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extension. Following a complaint by his father, Raju, an FIR was registered the same day at Kalandikunj police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A search operation was launched, involving a 16-member police team, and footages from various CCTV cameras were examined.

On Friday around 2.30 pm, the child’s body was found in a drain along Nala Road in Jaitpur, close to his home.

Police said the body appeared water-swollen, suggesting it had been submerged for a significant period.

A police team and forensic experts inspected the site before the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the autopsy report will determine the exact cause of death and whether any foul play was involved.