Missing 3-yr-old girl reunited with family

New Delhi, October 22
The police reunited a three-year-old girl with her family, the officials said on Saturday.
The staff of police station Kishangarh, southwest district, reunited a missing child aged three years, a resident of Kishangarh, with her family members under Operation Milap, the police said.
According to the police, a missing report of girl child was filed by a woman at police station Kishangarh at 1 pm on October 19.
The child was safely traced and handed over to her parents at 5.30 pm, the police said, adding that more than 200 CCTV cameras were checked in the process.
