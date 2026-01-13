Missing 4-year-old found dead in drain

A four-year-old girl, missing for four days from northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar, was found dead in a drain on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The child was reported missing on January 9 after her mother, a resident of Kirari, approached the Prem Nagar police station, suspecting abduction. An FIR was registered and a search operation was launched.

Advertisement

Police teams carried out extensive searches in the area, using technical surveillance, sniffer dogs and drones to scan water bodies and drains. Information was also shared with all concerned agencies.

Advertisement

On January 12, during a search operation conducted along with the child’s parents, the girl was found submerged in a drain near Dhruv Picket in Vidhyapati Nagar. She was retrieved and identified by her parents at the spot.

The child was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangol Puri, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary.

Advertisement

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini inspected the site. Preliminary findings revealed no external injuries and the death is suspected to be due to drowning.