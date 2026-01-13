DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Missing 4-year-old found dead in drain

Missing 4-year-old found dead in drain

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A four-year-old girl, missing for four days from northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar, was found dead in a drain on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The child was reported missing on January 9 after her mother, a resident of Kirari, approached the Prem Nagar police station, suspecting abduction. An FIR was registered and a search operation was launched.

Advertisement

Police teams carried out extensive searches in the area, using technical surveillance, sniffer dogs and drones to scan water bodies and drains. Information was also shared with all concerned agencies.

Advertisement

On January 12, during a search operation conducted along with the child’s parents, the girl was found submerged in a drain near Dhruv Picket in Vidhyapati Nagar. She was retrieved and identified by her parents at the spot.

The child was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangol Puri, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary.

Advertisement

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini inspected the site. Preliminary findings revealed no external injuries and the death is suspected to be due to drowning.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts