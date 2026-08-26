Missing boy’s body recovered from Jasola drain after 4 days in Delhi

Gloom gripped Jasola in southeast Delhi as the body of a minor boy, who fell into an open drain while trying to retrieve a kite on Saturday, was recovered this afternoon. As the JCB crane lifted dirt and silt out of the Jasola drain revealing the bloated body of Mithun (15), his mother fainted at the site.

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The victim’s father, Awadhesh Kumar, also broke down, telling this correspondent that, in desperation, he had himself jumped into the drain on Monday to search for his missing child.

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“Rescue teams have failed us miserably,” said Kumar, a sewer cleaner who works in the Batla House area.

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The family and neighbours endorsed Kumar saying the first serious attempt to trace Mithun was made only this morning when the crane arrived at the site after a makeshift pavement was constructed over the drain to enable its movement.

This pavement was constructed last night. Once the crane moved in, it took just 20 minutes to find Mithun, buried beneath layers of garbage and filth, barely 500 metres from where he had fallen on Saturday morning.

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“My son could have been saved had the rescue teams arrived when they were expected to,” Kumar told The Tribune, trembling with the tragedy that hit his family.

Mithun, a Class VIII student, was getting ready for his school when a kite hanging from a tree caught his attention. While trying to catch the kite, he lost balance and fell into the drain adjoining the house.

“Except for the four children, there was no one at Awadhesh Kumar’s house on that fateful Saturday morning. I was standing outside my house when I saw Mithun lose balance and fall into the drain. I was at a distance and could not do anything. The flow of the sludge was such that Mithun was swept away in no time. I alerted Mithun’s aunt and she called the cops,” Sabila, a Jasola local, said.

The Tribune spoke to Mithun’s aunt Kusum who said the first response team consisting of divers and police personnel arrived on Saturday afternoon, several hours after the incident.

“NDRF people started checking the drain at the spot using sticks. Finding nothing, they left. The next day, a small JCB crane arrived at 6 pm but failed to help. The crane also kept searching at the spot where he had fallen, whereas the body would have moved towards the outfall which was further down,” Babur Khan, a neighbour, said.

Eventually, it was only on Monday night that a makeshift pavement was constructed to enable a large crane to search for the boy at the drain outfall site.

“This crane took just 20 minutes to trace Mithun,” Wasim Khan said, adding that the body was in an unrecognisable state due to severe bloating. “The police pulled back Awadhesh when he tried to run towards his son,” Wasim said.

It was only when the police were placing the body in an ambulance that the family finally caught a last glimpse. The body was sent to the AIIMS, Delhi, for a post-mortem examination.