Missing hotelier found murdered in UP

A businessman, who reportedly went missing from Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, last month, was found murdered in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sagar, left a hotel he was running on lease in Tilak Nagar, but never reached home.

After Sagar’s family raised suspicion against certain individuals and feared for his safety, a case of abduction was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station, the police said.

“His family said Sagar left the hotel but never reached home. Based on their suspicion that his life may be in danger, a case of abduction was registered,” said a senior police officer.

Several teams were formed to trace the accused using technical and manual surveillance. The authorities also kept Sagar’s family in the loop throughout the investigation.

“Though several persons were rounded up during the probe, the main accused have not yet been traced. We have obtained non-bailable warrants against them,” the official added.

On March 27, an unidentified body was found in Shamli (UP), following which a case of murder was registered at the Kandla police station. On April 2, the deceased was identified as Sagar.

“Following the confirmation, we coordinated with the UP police and immediately dispatched a team from the Tilak Nagar police station, along with family members of the deceased, to Shamli,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, are working to trace the accused. “We are exchanging all available information with the UP Police to ensure that those responsible for this crime are brought to justice,” the officer said.