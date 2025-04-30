Missing man found dead in pond after four days in Gurugram

The body of a man who had gone missing four days ago was found in a pond in Bhondsi village on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Sandeep, who used to work in Australia until some time ago.

According to the police, the deceased had returned from Australia after losing his job and was looking for a new job opportunity here. The police kept the body in the mortuary and are investigating the case.

On April 25, Sandeep left his house and did not return. The family filed a missing person report in the Bhondsi police station.

During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Sandeep had gone towards the pond in the village.

Following this, the fire brigade teams started searching for the body in the pond. After four hours of efforts, they recovered his body. No any suicide note was found.

“We had sent the body to the mortuary and are waiting for the statement of the family of the deceased. Further action will be taken as per the complaint”, said Inspector Chanderbhan, SHO of the Bhondsi police station.