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Home / Delhi / Missing woman found dead in Bajhera village

Missing woman found dead in Bajhera village

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:35 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The body of a 26-year-old woman, missing since April 19, was recovered on Tuesday from an old well in the forest area of Bajhera village in Nuh district. The deceased has been identified as Haseena, a resident of Devla Nagli village.

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Police said the body was found tied to a stone. During the recovery, chassis of two motorcycles were also found in the same well, causing panic and anger among villagers. The family has demanded justice. Passers-by spotted the body in the well and alerted police.

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A team reached the spot and, with the help of villagers, recovered the body after nearly three hours. The manner in which the body was tied raised suspicion. The victim’s family has accused Rafiq, her husband, alleging that he made her life difficult after a court marriage around five years ago.

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