Missing woman found dead in Dhankot canal in Gurugram

The decomposed body of a woman, who had been missing for the past three days, was recovered from the Dhankot canal. The deceased was identified as Monam (29), a resident of Devilal Colony.

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Passers-by spotted the woman's body in the water on Thursday morning and immediately informed the police. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the canal with the help of divers.

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After recovering the body, the police initiated identification efforts and established that the deceased was Monam, a resident of Devilal Colony. Around eight months ago, her husband died after accidentally falling from the roof.

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According to Monam's family members, she left home without informing anyone at around 2 pm on August 10. When she did not return for a long time, the family searched for her among relatives and in the surrounding areas, but could not find her. Subsequently, they lodged a missing person complaint at the New Colony police station.

The police registered an FIR yesterday and launched a search for the woman. However, the news of her death emerged on Thursday morning.

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“The body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. We are awaiting the autopsy report to know the exact cause of her death,” said the police.