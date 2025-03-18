MLA Abhay Verma appointed BJP legislature party’s chief whip

The Delhi BJP Legislature Party has appointed two-time MLA Abhay Verma as its chief whip. The decision was announced during a meeting held at the Delhi Assembly complex in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The appointment aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the party in the Assembly. BJP MLAs present at the meeting entrusted the final decision to Sachdeva, who, after consulting with the party’s leadership, named Verma for the role.

Virendra Sachdeva highlighted Verma’s strong political background and legal expertise, stating, “Abhay Verma is a well-known face of Purvanchal in Delhi politics. His experience as an MLA and deep understanding of legal matters will help him fulfil his responsibilities efficiently.”

Verma, the sitting MLA from Laxmi Nagar, has been associated with the BJP since his student days. He has served as the chief spokesperson of Delhi BJP since 2021 and held key positions, including Delhi BJP vice president for four terms and president of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha.