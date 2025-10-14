MLA Sood launches development projects worth Rs 3-crore in Janakpuri

Delhi Education Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood on Monday launched a series of civic development projects worth Rs 3 crore to upgrade sewer and water pipelines across his constituency.

The works include replacing old sewer lines in Sitapuri, upgrading those in Mahavir Enclave, installing new HDPE water pipelines in Jeevan Park, replacing ageing water lines in Uttam Nagar and improving the sewer network from Dayal Sar Road to Shukr Bazaar.

The projects form part of the campaign ‘Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar — Jankalyan ke liye Tayyar’ (Government at Your Doorstep — Committed to Public Welfare), aimed at improving civic amenities and providing cleaner water and better sanitation to residents.

“Our focus in Janakpuri is to strengthen the basic infrastructure so that every citizen can enjoy clean, safe and improved living conditions,” Sood said.

He added, “Now, our government is fully committed to ensuring clean drinking water and an efficient sewer system for the people.”

Highlighting the poor state of existing infrastructure, Sood remarked, “We inherited broken roads, dilapidated sewer lines, erratic water supply, irregular electricity and a mess of hanging wires. But our government does not believe in blame games. Our sole focus is on finding solutions.”

During the event, Sood also sat in a mobile grievance redressal van at Bal Udyan Road, listening to residents’ complaints. The van will reach the homes of those unable to visit his office.

“Introducing a mobile van for public grievance redressal is a unique initiative in Delhi,” he said. “It not only strengthens the connection between citizens and their elected representative but also ensures that people’s problems are addressed quickly and efficiently.”