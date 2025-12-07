MLAs allocated Rs 10 cr each to tackle dust, pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said elected representatives are receiving adequate budget allocations to construct roads and implement dust-control measures in their constituencies.

She stated each MLA has been allocated Rs 10 crore to initiate road construction in their respective areas.

“For the first time in Delhi’s history, a washing campaign has been carried out across the entire Ring Road. A comprehensive anti-pollution campaign is underway across Delhi, of which the Ring Road washing drive is an important part,” Gupta said during a cleanliness drive.

She added dust is a major contributor to pollution and to address it permanently, roads are being constructed wall-to-wall.

Gupta alleged previous governments neither took an interest in road construction nor ensured that roads were built wall-to-wall, leading to dust being blown across Delhi throughout the year.

On Saturday, Delhi Government launched a citywide cleanliness drive aimed at clearing garbage, removing debris and reducing dust pollution across the national capital.

Chief Minister Gupta participated in the drive at Khyber Pass Chowk in Civil Lines, reviewing on-ground sanitation and dust-control efforts.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who inspected Saidulajab ward and IGNOU Road earlier in the day, said the government has intensified monitoring of waste management and construction-related violations.

“As part of the special drive, our MLAs and Deputy Commissioners have also taken to the streets. As per the Chief Minister’s directions, inspections are being carried out three days a week to clear garbage, debris, dustbins, and to monitor construction sites,” Sirsa said.

He added that legacy waste and accumulated debris were being removed by the PWD and that data collected over the past seven to eight months is guiding the current strategy.

“From next week, an extensive drive is going to be launched targeting industries and construction. We hope to see good results and bring the AQI down under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta,” he said.