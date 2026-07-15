Mob gathered with ‘animus against Hindus’: Delhi court

Observing that the unlawful assembly at Chand Bagh had gathered with “animus against Hindus” to commit rioting, loot, arson and violence, a Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

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The court held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the armed mob surrounded Ankit Sharma, dragged him towards Chand Bagh Pulia, abducted him and murdered him in a “savage and relentless assault”.

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In the 320-page judgment, the court observed that Hussain was a member of a large crowd and unlawful assembly which, “with animus against Hindus”, had assembled at Chand Bagh Pulia with a common object to commit rioting, loot, arson and cause damage to the property and person of the members of the Hindu community. The court said the members of the unlawful assembly knew that, in pursuing their common object, “death could result and someone could be killed”.

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The order further mentioned that the members of the assembly had surrounded and dragged Ankit Sharma towards Chand Bagh Pulia and had thereby abducted him, whereafter, in a savage and relentless assault upon his person, had murdered him.

Tahir was convicted for commission of offences punishable under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) read with 149, 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 153A (promoting enmity) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) read with 149 (rioting) of the IPC.

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On the charge of criminal conspiracy, the court said while the damaged and diverted CCTV cameras in the area suggested that “a conspiracy might have been afoot”, the prosecution failed to establish when, where and how such a conspiracy was hatched or who its conspirators were.

The court also convicted Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas for the same offences. The court noted they were among those who surrounded and dragged IB officer Sharma towards Chand Bagh Pulia before he was fatally assaulted, making them vicariously liable for murder and other offences under Section 149 of the IPC.

The court acquitted Haseen, alias Mullaji, alias Salman, Firoz, Gulfam, Soyab, Sameer Khan and Muntajim, alias Musa, in the case. The others who have been convicted are Nazim, Qasim, Javed and Anas.

Kin demand death penalty for all convicts

A day after a Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma, his family members demanded capital punishment for all those found guilty in the case.

Ankur Sharma, younger brother of Ankit, said: “Our stance has been clear ever since my brother was killed - he deserves justice. Everyone found guilty must face the harshest possible punishment, which is death penalty. Those who harbour the intent to kill and believe that a targeted killing is an easy act must to be taught the consequences of their actions.”

He urged the courts and the government to set a precedent by awarding the maximum punishment in such cases. “We want to ensure that no other family loses a son or a brother the way we lost ours. Our family’s only wish is that the guilty receive the severest punishment.”

Ankur also expressed gratitude towards the media, the public and political parties for their support during the family’s fight for justice.