Mobile Internet blackout near Jantar Mantar for 24 hours

Mobile Internet services will be suspended within a 4-km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing in New Delhi from 10 pm on Friday to 10 pm on Saturday ahead of a proposed protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), officials said.

Meanwhile, as part of the security arrangements, New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones.

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The Union Home Secretary has authorised the suspension under the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, read with Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The order, dated October 9, directs the suspension of mobile Internet services across all technologies in the designated area for 24 hours.

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The suspension will be limited to mobile internet services within the specified radius, while services in the rest of the national capital will remain unaffected, sources said.

The move comes amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the October 10 mobilisation called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and several student organisations against the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

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As part of the security arrangements, the Delhi Police have divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones to manage the situation and regulate movement around sensitive locations. Each zone will be supervised by a joint commissioner, a deputy commissioner and an additional deputy commissioner of police, sources said.

Special commissioners heading various units would also monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers to respond to any law-and-order situation. Additional CCTV cameras had been installed at key locations in the New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts, they said.

The Internet suspension is among the restrictions put in place ahead of the protest. The police have denied permission for the demonstration and imposed prohibitory orders in New Delhi district, citing concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management.

Dist courts to function virtually at two complexes

All seven district court complexes in Delhi will remain open and functional on October 10, with virtual hearings mandated at the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes, according to an official notification.

Judicial officers unable to reach these two complexes may also conduct proceedings virtually. Across all district courts, no adverse orders will be passed solely due to the absence of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons. Urgent matters may be adjourned for a short date. Undertrial prisoners will be produced through virtual mode only.