Mobile Internet disruption leaves protesters, commuters stranded

Mobile Internet connectivity was severely affected in parts of central Delhi on Monday as thousand gathered for the Cockroach Janata Party's “Chalo Sansad” march, leaving protesters and commuters struggling to communicate, access navigation services and book app-based cabs.

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The CJP alleged that Internet services had been shut down to prevent updates from reaching the public. Several protesters also claimed signal jammers had been deployed, although there was no official confirmation from the Delhi Police or any government agency regarding an Internet shutdown or the use of jammers.

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The disruption was felt most acutely around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and adjoining areas in the evening, where road closures and heavy police deployment compounded the situation. Commuters said they were unable to book rides through Ola, Uber and Rapido as mobile Internet remained unavailable or extremely weak, leaving many stranded for hours.

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Near Gate No. 2 of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, the police said, protesters had blocked the road and prevented security personnel from moving through the area. Several commuters, who called police helplines seeking assistance, alleged that they were instead advised to move to another location to receive help.

The Tribune correspondent reporting from the protest also experienced prolonged connectivity issues and remained stranded in the area.

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Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday accused the Opposition of using the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march for political gains, asserting that the Centre was already addressing concerns related to the NEET examination.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the government was taking the issue seriously and had initiated appropriate action.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleged that the agitation had moved away from students' concerns and had become a political exercise led by youth wings of the Aam Aadmi Party and other Opposition parties.

Oppn backs protest, condemns police action

Opposition leaders on Monday threw their weight behind the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march, accusing the Centre of suppressing students' voices.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, said the movement had become a nationwide campaign for justice.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh condemned the police action, alleging that students were "chased and beaten" and treated "like citizens of an enemy nation in their own country."

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticised the police crackdown, saying, “Students have been beaten. Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah also extended support to the protesters, saying, “These children are the future of India. They are raising their voices for their rights, and we stand with them.”