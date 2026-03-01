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Home / Delhi / Model Town murder bid case solved, man nabbed

Model Town murder bid case solved, man nabbed

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a youngster multiple times in the Model Town area, officials said on Saturday.

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The accused, identified as Shyam Sunder, alias Shyamlal, a resident of Rajpura Gurmandi in north Delhi, was apprehended by a team from the Model Town police station. The police said the arrest led to the solving of an attempted murder case registered earlier this week. According to the police, the case was registered after a complaint by Kanchan Kumari, who alleged that the accused had been harassing her for some time, making lewd gestures whenever she passed by in the neighbourhood.

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She had warned him to stop the behaviour, and told him she would inform her husband and brother if it continued.

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The police said the accused allegedly threatened the woman, claiming that he would kill her husband and brother if she reached out to them. On the night of March 12, at around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly attacked the woman’s brother with a knife, stabbing him three-four times before fleeing the spot. Following the incident, a case was registered and a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Akansh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagat and Constable Chanderpal was formed to trace the accused. The team worked under the supervision of SHO Inspector Ashok Giri and ACP Suresh Chander. Based on the inputs received, several raids were conducted at possible hideouts before the accused was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and told the police that he had been harassing the victim’s sister for some time. When the victim and his family had confronted him over his behaviour, he had developed a grudge and later attacked the youngster with a knife in anger, the police said.

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