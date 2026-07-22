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Home / Delhi / Modi cares more about his global image: TMC on why it filed UN complaint on July 20 police 'brutality'

Modi cares more about his global image: TMC on why it filed UN complaint on July 20 police 'brutality'

The party has also submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha seeking immediate discussion on the matter and appealed to the public to submit first-hand video proof of alleged police action

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stop CJP supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged police action on the protesters on July 20. The notice was submitted by Nadimul Haque, the party's Chief Whip in the Upper House.

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The party has appealed to the public to submit first-hand video evidence of the alleged police action. Moreover, party leader Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint before the United Nations' Special Procedures mechanism, alleging serious human rights violations during the protests.

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In a detailed message, Gokhale said he had approached the UN's Special Procedures — independent human rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council — over what he described as police brutality against peaceful demonstrators in Delhi on July 20. He, however, said, "The UN Special Procedures are independent human rights experts appointed by the Human Rights Council. They cannot compel the Government of India to do anything."

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Justifying the move, Gokhale said that domestic avenues for accountability had been blocked. He alleged, "Thousands of students marched peacefully towards Parliament. They were met with lathis and tear gas. Video shows seated protesters being beaten. Journalists with visible press credentials were struck. Mobile internet was cut across central Delhi without a single order published by any authority, so that none of it could be seen as it happened."

The former Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that while multiple FIRs had been registered against protesters, no criminal case had been filed against any police officer involved in the operation, nor had any independent inquiry been initiated into the incident.

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He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Modi is untroubled by what Indians say. However, he seems to care a lot more about his personal PR internationally. Crores of rupees are spent into managing that image."

Adding that international scrutiny was necessary, he said, "Therefore, while we in the Opposition will pursue all legal means in our country, it is important that Modi-Shah are held accountable internationally too."

Meanwhile, on the party's appeal to the public to submit first-hand video evidence, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, in a post on X, claimed that more than 1,100 videos had been received within 12 hours. Calling it a "powerful idea" to compile first-hand proof, he questioned when Parliament would discuss the alleged atrocities committed by the Delhi Police against protesters.

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