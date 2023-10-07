Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 6

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Modi government over misusing the powers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Delhi Chief Minister while inspecting the Ghazipur landfill site said that the country is witnessing false cases to immobilise and intimidate Opposition leaders and parties.

“An atmosphere of fear has been created throughout the entire country. There is an environment of fear not only in politics but also in business, industry and trade across the nation, which is not good for the country’s progress,” Kejriwal said.

While answering questions posed by the media on Sanjay Singh’s arrest, Kejriwal said they have conducted so many investigations, but nothing has come out of those. They claimed that there was a scandal, but nothing came out of it.

Refering to Supreme Court’s (SC) observation, he said, “The SC judges repeatedly asked them on Thursday to provide evidence of corruption money. They don’t have a single piece of evidence. The entire liquor scandal is fake. It will be closed in a few days and then, they will bring another one.”

Kejriwal stated that Centre wants to entangle people with dissenting voices in investigations by various agencies.

