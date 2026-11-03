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Home / Delhi / ‘Modi kahin nahi jayega’: Delhi CM Rekha hits out at Opposition over protests

‘Modi kahin nahi jayega’: Delhi CM Rekha hits out at Opposition over protests

Says govt will continue working with dedication

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File
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Taking a swipe at the Opposition over its repeated protests and rallies, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not going anywhere (“Modi kahin nahi jayega”), adding that his government would continue working with dedication.

“Whether you hold rallies or protests, the place that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made in the hearts of the people makes it certain that Modi is not going anywhere. Modi is here, and the government will work with full dedication,” Gupta said while addressing journalists at a Diwali Mangal Milan programme in the capital.

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The Chief Minister said her government was working round the clock for Delhi and claimed that a visible difference could be seen between the previous governments and the present administration.

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Responding to journalists who had asked her about the difference under the current government, Gupta said the change should be evident in the government's functioning and its approach towards public concerns.

“Have you ever seen a Chief Minister who is constantly working 24/7 for Delhi?” she said, adding that she could vouch for the commitment of her Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and party leadership towards the city's development.

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Gupta also described journalists as an important part of the Delhi family, saying their questions pushed the government to work faster, while their appreciation further encouraged it.

Listing the government's priorities, she said it was working towards improving infrastructure, making Delhi greener and pollution-free, cleaning the Yamuna and strengthening waste management.

She said the government was committed to addressing the problems raised by residents and fulfilling the vision of a developed Delhi as part of the broader goal of a developed India by 2047.

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