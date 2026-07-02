Monsoon arrives in Delhi, 5 days later than normal onset

Monsoon has arrived over Delhi today, against its normal onset date of June 27.

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According to the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) last time monsoon has hit the national capital on July 2 was in 2016 and 2017.

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Last year, southwest monsoon had arrived on June 29.

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Early Thursday morning, IMD’s Safdarjung base station recorded 4.6 mm rainfall, while 20 mm was recorded at the Tukmirpur station.

The maximum temperature was at 34.8 degree Celsius.

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The met department on July 1 had forecasted that conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during next two days.

“A Low-Pressure area likely over northwest Bay of Bengal around 3rd July, 2026. As a result, monsoon is likely to be in active phase over central parts of the country during next 5-6 days,” IMD said.