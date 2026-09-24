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Home / Delhi / Monsoon exits Delhi after16% surplus rain

Monsoon exits Delhi after16% surplus rain

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of September 25, marking the beginning of a drier weather phase for the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the monsoon withdrawn from Delhi on September 23. It is the earliest withdrawal since September 20, 2002, in the post-2001 record, although the city has witnessed earlier withdrawals historically, including on September 3, 1982.

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The end of the monsoon does not merely mean fewer showers. It marks a shift towards drier atmospheric conditions, with rainfall activity expected to ease as the withdrawal progresses.

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Delhi gets 16% surplus rain Delhi has received 728.6 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung since June 1, against the normal 629.7 mm, recording a 16 per cent surplus. The IMD, however, classifies the overall seasonal rainfall as ‘normal’.

IMD’s withdrawal criteria include a sustained cessation of rainfall, falling moisture levels and the establishment of an anticyclonic circulation in the lower atmosphere.

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The immediate forecast reflects the shift, with the IMD issuing no rainfall warning for Delhi and Haryana. The monsoon’s withdrawal marks a transition for Delhi from managing excess rainfall to preparing for drier weather and the post-monsoon period.

According to IMD's revised normal dates, withdrawal from northwest India begins around September 17, while the monsoon generally retreats from most of the country by around October 15, with the southern peninsula taking longer.

Isolated rain can still occur because local weather systems can continue to produce showers. For Delhi the IMD's September 23 forecast showed no weather warning for September 23-29.

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